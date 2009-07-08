Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Graphene Via Self-Assembly

Preparation method uses mild conditions to make single-layer products

by Mitch Jacoby
July 8, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted with permission, © 2009 Wiley-VCH
A pyrrole compound (red and blue) self-assembles with tetraethoxysilane to form a layered structure (silica sheets are gray). Polymerizing and heating converts the ordered material to a single layer of carbon sandwiched between sheets of silica, which can be removed with dilute acid to yield single-layer graphene.
Credit: Adapted with permission, © 2009 Wiley-VCH
A pyrrole compound (red and blue) self-assembles with tetraethoxysilane to form a layered structure (silica sheets are gray). Polymerizing and heating converts the ordered material to a single layer of carbon sandwiched between sheets of silica, which can be removed with dilute acid to yield single-layer graphene.

By using a surfactant that serves as a structure-directing agent and a source of carbon, researchers in China have developed a synthesis method for producing graphene—a single layer of carbon atoms. The method yields purer products, is more reproducible, and offers additional advantages relative to other ways of making this ultrathin form of carbon (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200902365).

Owing to its outstanding electronic, mechanical, and structural properties, graphene holds promise as a key component in various applications, including nanoelectronic devices and supercapacitors. As a result, researchers have developed a number of "top down" preparation methods based on peeling apart sheets of graphene from bulk graphite and high-temperature treatment of silicon carbide.

Weixia Zhang and Guangtao Li of Tsinghua University, in Beijing, and coworkers now demonstrate a "bottom up" synthesis that proceeds under mild conditions and yields gram-scale quantities of pure single-layer graphene.

By reacting a lysine-based surfactant bearing a terminal pyrrole moiety with tetraethoxysilane, the team exploits a self-assembly process that packs the pyrrole units into a confined layer between sheets of silica. They then polymerize the pyrrole and heat the intermediate product to convert the organic component to a single layer of carbon. Finally, they remove the silica sheets with dilute acid to yield single-layer graphene.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
MXene serves as support material for single-atom catalysts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gentle Exfoliation Yields Mof Membranes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE