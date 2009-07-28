Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Sabotage At Energy Department Facility

Vandals thaw 3,500 protein crystals under study at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

by Jyllian Kemsley
July 28, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: SLAC
X-rays produced at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource are used to analyze protein structures.
Credit: SLAC
X-rays produced at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource are used to analyze protein structures.

More than 3,500 protein crystal samples have been destroyed in an act of vandalism on or about July 19 at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, in Menlo Park, Calif. Both the Department of Energy's Office of Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

"It's disappointing and astonishing," says Ian A. Wilson, a professor of molecular biology at Scripps Research Institute and the head of the Joint Center for Structural Genomics (JCSG), to which the protein samples belonged. "We have no idea what this is about or why it happened."

The unknown vandal or vandals removed the samples from storage in liquid nitrogen and left them out to thaw, says Robert D. Brown, director of communications for SLAC. SLAC employees discovered the samples on the morning of Monday, July 20, he says.

JCSG is one of four high-throughput centers for determining protein structures that are funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences as part of the Protein Structure Initiative. JCSG uses the X-ray beam lines at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource to analyze protein structures.

Since it was founded in 2000, JCSG has screened about 25,000 proteins and solved nearly 900 structures, Wilson says. The center was on track to solve about 250 structures in 2009, he says.

Most of the destroyed samples were archived crystals on which scientists had already collected data, Wilson says, although researchers might have returned to some of them for further analysis. About 120 samples, however, were new and waiting for time in an X-ray beam. It will take weeks to months to re-create these 120 samples, according to Wilson.

It isn't clear whether the target of the vandalism is SLAC or JCSG, Brown says. Although notes were left at the scene, he was not able to discuss their contents. People must get through two separate security gates to reach the scene.

The DOE Office of Inspector General has no comment on the status of the investigation, says spokeswoman Felicia Jones, although she confirmed that the office is jointly investigating the incident with the FBI. The FBI's San Francisco Division did not return a phone message from C&EN asking for information on the investigation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senior biochemist made up data in 13 studies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist made-up data in 4 NIH grant applications
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How structural biologists revealed the new coronavirus’s structure so quickly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE