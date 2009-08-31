Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Huntsman To Buy Most Of Tronox

Deal will make Huntsman the world's second largest titanium dioxide maker

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 31, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Tronox
Deal will include this plant in Hamilton, Miss.
Credit: Tronox
Deal will include this plant in Hamilton, Miss.

Huntsman Corp. has agreed to purchase most of the assets of the bankrupt titanium dioxide maker Tronox for $415 million.

If completed, the deal will make Huntsman the world's second largest maker of the white pigment, with a roughly 18% share of the market, according to C&EN estimates based on company documents. DuPont is the world's largest TiO2 maker with about 22% of capacity. Tronox is currently the third largest, and Huntsman is tied with Kronos in fourth place.

Tronox filed for bankruptcy protection in January. The company blamed "legacy costs," such as environmental remediation and litigation stemming from its 2006 spinoff from Kerr-McGee Corp.

The jewel of the Tronox portfolio is its Hamilton, Miss., facility, one of the world's largest TiO2 plants with 225,000 metric tons per year of capacity. Huntsman will also get a 90,000-metric-ton plant in Botlek, the Netherlands and a 50% share in Tiwest, a Tronox joint venture with South Africa's Exxaro Resources that has 110,000 metric tons of capacity in Australia. Huntsman currently has about 560,000 metric tons of TiO2 capacity.

Tronox's TiO2 plants in Savannah, Ga., and Uerdingen, Germany, are not included in the deal. The Uerdingen plant is under the control of German solvency courts, which is seeking buyers. Tronox is in the process of idling the Savannah facility and will auction it off later this year.

Huntsman Corp. CEO Peter R. Huntsman says the addition of the Tronox plants will help his company "realize substantial efficiencies."

The deal also includes Tronox's business in electrolytic materials such as manganese dioxide, used in alkaline batteries, and lithium manganese dioxide for lithium ion batteries. Huntsman will also acquire Tronox's boron products business and some sodium chlorate production in Hamilton, Miss.

Because Tronox is in bankruptcy, Huntsman has made a "stalking horse" bid that could be scuttled by a higher bid in an auction process administered by the bankruptcy court later this year. If the bankruptcy court approves Huntsman's offer, it will then undergo antitrust clearance.

Huntsman has the cash on hand to finance the deal. Hexion Specialty Chemicals signed an agreement to purchase Huntsman in 2007, but that deal fell through the following year. In the subsequent fallout, Huntsman settled for $1 billion from Hexion and its parent, the private equity firm Apollo Management, as well as $1.7 billion from Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse for refusing to finance the deal.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tronox may sell titanium dioxide plant to Ineos
Tronox sells soda ash unit
Tronox Emerges From Bankruptcy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE