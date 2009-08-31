Merck Embarks On Reorganization

Merck & Co. has announced a reorganization plan, naming top managers for the five divisions that will be formed following the company's acquisition of Schering-Plough, which is expected to close later this year.
The new organization aims to take advantage of growth opportunities in three key areas: emerging markets, biologics, and vaccines. Merck says it will employ a cross-divisional approach aligning the company's commercial, research, and manufacturing resources with these areas.
Merck also plans to create new franchises focused on women's health, endocrine diseases, and mature brands management. Animal health and consumer healthcare, currently major businesses at Schering-Plough, will operate as separate divisions at Merck.
"The combined company will draw upon the expertise of the people of both Schering-Plough and Merck," says Merck CEO Richard T. Clark. "Collectively, the new leadership team has decades of industry experience and proven management track records."
Under the plan, Kenneth C. Frazier will retain leadership of Merck's global human health division. Peter S. Kim and Willie A. Deese will continue to lead the company's research and manufacturing divisions, respectively.
Raul E. Kohan, currently president of Intervet Schering-Plough Animal Health, will head Merck's animal health division, and Stanley F. Barshay, currently chairman of consumer healthcare at Schering-Plough, will lead Merck's consumer healthcare division.
Four top managers at Schering-Plough Research Institute will hold leadership positions in the new Merck Research Laboratories, according to the announcement. Most of the basic research heads for SPRI's research sites will remain in their roles following the merger, according to Merck.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter