Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EPA Targets Chemicals, Estrogens

Contaminants: For the first time, agency is considering regulation of pharmaceuticals in drinking water

by Cheryl Hogue
September 23, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pharmaceuticals including a number of estrogens, pesticides, and two major perfluorinated compounds are among the 104 chemicals EPA listed today for possible regulation in drinking water.

This marks the first time the agency will consider pharmaceuticals for potential regulation under the Safe Drinking Water Act, an EPA spokeswoman tells C&EN. That law governs the quality of the water that public utilities supply to homes and commercial facilities.

The Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, an industry trade group, did not return calls for reaction to EPA's action.

Several estrogens made the agency's "contaminant candidate list," including equilenin, equilin, estradiol, estrone, ethinyl estradiol, and mestranol. Their uses include hormone replacement therapy and birth control pills. Another pharmaceutical, the antibiotic erythromycin, is also listed.

EPA compiles lists of contaminants known or anticipated to be found in public water systems as a first step toward possible regulation under the Safe Drinking Water Act. Today's action marks the third list the agency has finalized since 1998. Many contaminants on the previous lists have not been regulated.

EPA says it will continue to collect and evaluate data on the 104 chemicals and 12 microbes, including the hepatitis A virus, that made the new list. The agency says it will determine by 2013 whether to propose drinking water standards for at least five of them.

Aside from pharmaceuticals, many of the listed substances are pesticides, including the fumigant methyl bromide. Others are commercial chemicals, such as the octane booster methyl tert-butyl ether and hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22, which is used as a refrigerant and in tetrafluoroethylene polymers.

Also on the list are perfluorooctane sulfonic acid, which 3M phased out of its Scotchguard products in 2002, and perfluorooctanoic acid, used as a processing aid to produce polytetrafluoroethylene, such as DuPont's Teflon.

EPA says it selected the contaminants for the list after evaluating about 7,500 substances and biological agents.

The agency's full list of candidate contaminants is at www.epa.gov/safewater/ccl/ccl3.html.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
5 PFAS added to US Toxics Release Inventory
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US drinking water to be tested for 29 PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EU moves toward strict controls on 3 plastics chemicals and PFBS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE