Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Oxygen's Turbulent History

Geochemistry: Isotope studies reveal new details about the rise of oxygen in Earth's atmosphere and oceans

by Carmen Drahl
September 16, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Primordial Earth had little oxygen in its oceans and atmosphere until two major spikes in levels of the gas occurred, paving the way for complex flora and fauna. The details surrounding those events are fuzzy, but two new studies of isotope records flesh out the story.

With nitrogen isotope data, Linda V. Godfrey and Paul G. Falkowski of Rutgers University reaffirm other groups' evidence that oxygen-producing bacteria, the probable cause of the first spike, were in the oceans long before it occurred. The researchers suggest that the first spike lagged behind the bacteria's appearance because the oxygen-producing bacteria's metabolism deprived the microbes of the nitrogen needed to substantially increase their numbers and the amount of oxygen they produced (Nat. Geoscience, DOI: 10.1038/ngeo633).

Meanwhile, Robert Frei of the University of Copenhagen and colleagues report a new way to study ancient oxygen: chromium isotope levels (Nature 2009, 461, 250). Their data imply that after the first spike, oxygen levels in the atmosphere fell back to lower levels before rising again, contrary to the prevailing view that the levels were always on the rise. "We are learning that the transition from an anoxic world to an oxygenated one was bumpy," says biogeochemist Ariel Anbar of Arizona State University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How young Earth stayed warm
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbes help release CO2 from eroding rocks﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evidence Of Water Near Dead Star

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE