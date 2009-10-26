Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

BASF To Shut Down Maleic Anhydride Plant

Overcapacity and low profits blamed for closing in Feluy, Belgium, by end of 2009

by Marc S. Reisch
October 26, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

BASF plans to shut down a 115,000-metric-ton-per-year maleic anhydride facility in Feluy, Belgium, at the end of 2009. About 133 jobs will be affected.

The facility closure will effectively mark the end of all BASF activities in Feluy. About four years ago, the firm ended production of phthalic anhydride, plasticizers, fumaric acid, and butanediol at the Feluy site that it had purchased in 2001 from the bankrupt Italian firm SISAS (C&EN, June 20, 2005, page 19).

The maleic anhydride facility survived the 2005 cutbacks. But now, because of industry overcapacity, profit margins for maleic anhydride, a building block for unsaturated polyester resins, are unacceptably low, BASF says. Efforts to make the plant more efficient haven't succeeded in making the plant sustainably cost competitive, the firm adds.

Tom Witzel, BASF group vice president of European diols and polyalcohols, says, "A withdrawal from maleic anhydride production in Feluy would help us to focus on our core intermediates business," in vertically integrated value chains such as butanediol and its derivatives, and polyalcohols.

BASF says it will work with union representatives to find "socially acceptable solutions" for employees affected by the plant shutdown.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Invista to reopen nylon intermediate plant
Succinic acid maker BioAmber is bankrupt
Arkema To Close French Facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE