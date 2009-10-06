Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Federal Complaint Targets DuPont Researcher

Intellectual Property: Hong Meng is hit with second suit charging he stole trade secrets

by Marc S. Reisch
October 6, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

OLED LEADERSHIP
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
Meng worked on next-generation display technology before DuPont fired him.
Credit: DuPont
Meng worked on next-generation display technology before DuPont fired him.

Federal authorities have filed a one-count criminal complaint in federal court against fired DuPont researcher Hong Meng for improperly accessing a protected computer belonging to DuPont. If tried and convicted, Meng faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and a fine of up to $250,000 according to David C. Weiss, U.S. attorney for the District of Delaware.

Meng, a 43-year-old chemist and conductive polymer expert, was arrested on Oct 2. After an appearance before a federal judge in Delaware district court, he was freed without bail but ordered to establish a permanent residence in Delaware by Oct. 16. Until then he must report in daily to the court. After Oct. 16, he will be restricted to his home and subject to electronic monitoring.

The complaint comes on top of a civil suit DuPont filed in late August that charged Meng had breached his employment contract and stole trade secrets pertaining to the design of next-generation computer and television displays. He is accused of planning to share them with a new employer, Peking University (C&EN, Sept. 28, page 47). DuPont fired Meng on Aug. 21.

The federal complaint alleges that Meng, whose work involved the development of low-cost organic light-emitting diode (OLED) materials, downloaded 595 documents from his work-issued laptop computer to an external storage device even though the company prohibited him from doing so. In addition, the complaint says Meng allowed DuPont to examine his personal computer, which was found to contain 543 proprietary DuPont files.

Most of the documents were confidential modeling reports that "are instrumental in measuring the viability of OLED materials," according to the complaint. Meng also downloaded a document "that contained a specific chemical procedure that DuPont has invented to improve the stability, performance, and purity levels of organic electronic materials."

A DuPont spokesman says the firm supports the actions taken by law enforcement officials against Meng. He adds that "DuPont is committed to protecting the integrity of its proprietary science and technology."

Normally, federal prosecutors must file an indictment 30 days after the initial complaint. However, the judge supervising the case approved a request by both the U.S. attorney and Meng's lawyer to postpone the indictment until Jan. 5, 2010, suggesting the parties could use the time to work out a deal.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemist Not Guilty Of Secrets Theft
Cases Advance Against Two Scientists Accused Of Trade Secret Theft
One Scientist Guilty, Another One Sentenced

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE