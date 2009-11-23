Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow In Sharp Focus

Business: Firm says it will invest more in high-growth, value-added chemistry

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 23, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Alex Tullo/C&EN
Liveris talks at the Dow Investor Day on Nov. 12.
Credit: Alex Tullo/C&EN
Liveris talks at the Dow Investor Day on Nov. 12.

With its acquisition of Rohm and Haas, Dow Chemical now has the critical mass it needs to concentrate more on high-growth, value-added chemistry than on commodity chemicals, said CEO Andrew N. Liveris at a Nov. 12 investor conference.

“This is not your father’s or mother’s Dow Chemical Co.,” Liveris told the group of analysts and investors at the New York City meeting. He pledged that Dow will increase revenues by more than 10% per year and before-tax profit margins by 12–20%.

As an example of the company’s new direction, Liveris said, Dow is more likely to be an “investor” than a “divestor” of its AgroSciences unit. Earlier this year, he hinted that he might sell the unit. At the meeting, Dow unveiled a licensing agreement with DuPont’s Pioneer Hi-Bred seed unit for a herbicide-tolerant soybean trait that Dow is developing. In return, DuPont is licensing its Optimum GAT herbicide-resistant trait for soybeans to Dow.

Alternative-energy R&D was another big focus of the investor presentation. The company touted a research collaboration with Caltech on thin-film photovoltaics. The organizations will look for “Earth-abundant” elements that could supplement the copper-indium-gallium-selenide thin-film photovoltaics used in the Powerhouse Solar Shingle that Dow unveiled last month (C&EN, Oct. 5, page 25).

Dow plans to make $2 billion in divestitures in 2010, on top of the $3.4 billion in assets it sold in 2009, Liveris noted. The company has identified 10–15 nonstrategic businesses, ranging in annual revenues from $100 million to $300 million, that it may sell over the next year. In addition, it is planning to sell Styron, a subsidiary it recently formed to house some of its styrenics businesses. It is also discussing with two companies options for its basic chemicals business. Dow’s proposed joint venture for this business with Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait fell through late last year.

Investors like what they heard. On the day of the briefing, Dow shares jumped 7% to close at $28.60. Citigroup analyst P. J. Juvekar was impressed. “We were pleasantly surprised with the new products coming out of Dow’s R&D pipeline,” he wrote after the meeting.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Corteva ready for June 1 spin-off
DowDuPont shows off upcoming split into 3 firms
Dow completes purchase of Dow Corning

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE