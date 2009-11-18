Advertisement

People

Nancy Jackson Wins ACS Presidential Race

ACS News: Her year in the society's top spot will coincide with the International Year of Chemistry

by Linda R. Raber
November 18, 2009
Nancy B. Jackson, manager of the International Chemical Threat Reduction Department at Sandia National Laboratories will be the American Chemical Society president in 2011 and will serve on the ACS Board of Directors during her presidential succession, which will run from 2010 to 2012.

Jackson received the news of her election while attending the Malta Conference in Amman, Jordan. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," she tells C&EN. "It is a great honor to be elected to represent the American Chemical Society for the International Year of Chemistry. I will give my best to live up to that honor."

A Ph.D. chemical engineer, Jackson is no stranger to ACS governance. She served on the society's board of directors for a three-year term beginning in 2004 and on numerous committees and task forces. Since joining the society in 1980, she has been chair of the Committee on Minority Affairs, the Younger Chemists Committee, and the Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, as well as secretary general of the Catalysis Secretariat.

Jackson won a three-way race, receiving more votes than Cheryl A. Martin, former corporate vice president and a general manager at Rohm and Haas, in Philadelphia, or Mary Virginia Orna, professor of chemistry at the College of New Rochelle, in New York.

Neil D. Jespersen, professor of chemistry at St. John's University, in Jamaica, N.Y., won a three-year term on the ACS Board for District I, receiving more votes than D. Richard Cobb, senior research associate at Eastman Kodak, in Rochester, N.Y.

In District V, Peter K. Dorhout, vice provost for graduate affairs and assistant vice president for research at Colorado State University, Fort Collins, defeated incumbent and ACS Board Chair Judith L. Benham, retired business director for 3M's Industrial Services & Solutions Division, in St. Paul, Minn.

In at-large board elections, incumbents retained their seats. Dennis Chamot, associate executive director in the Division on Engineering & Physical Sciences at the National Research Council, in Washington, D.C., and Valerie J. Kuck, retired staff member at Lucent Technologies, in Murray Hill, N.J., were the top vote recipients. They were challenged by H. N. Cheng, research chemist at the Agriculture Department's Southern Regional Research Center, in New Orleans; Ray A. Dickie, retired corporate technical specialist and senior staff scientist at Ford Motor Co.; and Howard M. Peters, retired partner at Peters Verny, in Palo Alto, Calif.

The total number of valid votes cast for president-elect was 21,887, or approximately 14% of all eligible voters. Last year, approximately 15% of eligible voters cast ballots. Of the votes cast for president-elect, approximately 73% were cast via the Internet—up from 68% last year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

