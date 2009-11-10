Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Transport Tag Team

Bioinorganic Chemistry: Two-protein complex forms in cells' copper-transport pathway

by Stuart A. Borman
November 10, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Heterocomplex between Atox1 (left) and WD. Copper is blue sphere, and critical lysine-60 residue is blue-tipped stick projection at upper right on Atox1.
Credit: J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Heterocomplex between Atox1 (left) and WD. Copper is blue sphere, and critical lysine-60 residue is blue-tipped stick projection at upper right on Atox1.

A complex of two proteins forms transiently on the pathway that cells use to transport copper. The finding may have implications for understanding Cu-dependent diseases such as Wilson disease.

Cu is essential as an oxidation-reduction cofactor for cell processes. Too much of it is toxic, and too little causes anemia. To maintain a fine balance, cells have a complex system to traffic Cu, a process that is not fully understood. In one part of this system, Wilson disease protein (WD) exports Cu from cells after getting it from the copper-chaperone protein Atox1.

Now, Pernilla Wittung-Stafshede of Umeå University, in Sweden, and coworkers at Rice University show that Atox1-to-WD Cu delivery takes place via a Cu-bridged heterocomplex that the two proteins form transiently (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja9058266). They find that one particular Atox1 residue, lysine-60, is essential for the complex to form and thus for Cu transfer to occur.

This is the first experimental verification that this particular protein-protein interaction occurs directly on the Cu-transfer pathway in cells, Wittung-Stafshede notes. "Computer simulations support the experimental data and reveal energetics for the heterocomplex," she says. "Better understanding of this Cu-transfer pathway mechanistically and chemically can eventually help human health."

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Transcription activation complex analyzed in high-def
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Another Route To Protein Disposal
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metal Ions Control Protein-Protein Interactions

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE