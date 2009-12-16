Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CO2's Little Helper

Climate Change: Satellite data show water vapor increases CO2 warming

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
December 16, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

CAPTURING CO2
Credit: NASA
NASA's AIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels, shown in this animation. Red indicates higher levels.

A new set of satellite data indicates that further global warming is "essentially guaranteed" due to the amplifying effects of water vapor on warming from the greenhouse gas CO2, scientists announced yesterday.

WATER WARMING
Credit: NASA
An animation of AIRS measurements from June to November 2005 shows the global transport and distribution of water vapor.
CAPTURING CO2
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
NASA's AIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels, shown in this animation. Red indicates higher levels. An animation of AIRS measurements from June to November 2005 shows the global transport and distribution of water vapor.
Credit: NASA
NASA's AIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels, shown in this animation. Red indicates higher levels. An animation of AIRS measurements from June to November 2005 shows the global transport and distribution of water vapor.
CAPTURING CO2
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
NASA's AIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels, shown in this animation. Red indicates higher levels. An animation of AIRS measurements from June to November 2005 shows the global transport and distribution of water vapor.
Credit: NASA
NASA's AIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels, shown in this animation. Red indicates higher levels. An animation of AIRS measurements from June to November 2005 shows the global transport and distribution of water vapor.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: NASA
NASA'sAIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels. Redindicates higher levels.
Credit: NASA
NASA'sAIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels. Redindicates higher levels.

Water vapor—which is itself a greenhouse gas—will more than double the climate warming effects from CO2, unless some as-yet-unknown factor cancels out that effect, climatologist Andrew Dessler of Texas A&M University said at the American Geophysical Union meeting in San Francisco.

Dessler and his colleagues unveiled seven years' worth of global maps of greenhouse gases, including CO2, methane, and water vapor, acquired by the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS) aboard NASA's weather satellite Aqua. The AIRS instrument measured gas levels in the mid-troposphere, which lies 5–12 km above Earth's surface.

Scientists have believed for years that water vapor plays a key role in climate change, but this is the first time observations have corroborated this. The new data validate models that have predicted that when global temperatures rise from increased atmospheric CO2, the atmosphere becomes more humid, which further increases temperatures.

Clouds with increased moisture, and thus increased reflectivity, could potentially reduce the effect, Dessler said.

The AIRS project was to complement NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory, which crashed minutes after launch (C&EN, March 2, page 30). OCO would have orbited three minutes ahead of Aqua and mapped CO2 sources and sinks from Earth's surface to 20 km high.

The scientists said they hope NASA will eventually launch a new OCO. "We are keeping a spot warm for it in front of Aqua," AIRS team leader Moustafa Chahine said.

CAPTURING CO2

NASA's AIRS instrument mapped global tropospheric CO2 levels, shown in this animation. Red indicates higher levels.

WATER WARMING

An animation of AIRS measurements from June to November 2005 shows the global transport and distribution of water vapor.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultraviolet glow reveals Mars weather patterns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2 satellite reveals carbon cycle details
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Space Science: Cassini Dives Through Water Jets On Saturn’s Moon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE