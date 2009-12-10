Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Osmium Is Ancient Marker

Geochemistry: Rare element can be used to detect past human activities

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
December 10, 2009
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

MOUNTAIN LABORATORY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Antonio Martinez Cortizas
Peat bogs in the Xistral Mountains in northwestern Spain.
Credit: Antonio Martinez Cortizas
Peat bogs in the Xistral Mountains in northwestern Spain.

Evidence of ancient human activity can be gleaned from the concentrations of the rare element osmium in soil core samples, a new report shows. The finding suggests that osmium could be used generally to discover and date past human industrial activities.

OSMIUM RECORD
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Antonio Martinez Cortizas
A sample of peat bog from northwestern Spain contains evidence of ancient mining.
Credit: Antonio Martinez Cortizas
A sample of peat bog from northwestern Spain contains evidence of ancient mining.

An international team led by Sébastien Rauch at Chalmers University of Technology, in Sweden, shows that 4,700 years ago technologies such as mining and smelting affected the distribution and concentration of osmium in peat bogs in the Xistral Mountains of northwest Spain (Environ. Sci. Tech., DOI: 10.1021/es901887f).

Next to iridium, osmium is the least abundant element in Earth's crust. But it can be emitted as a by-product of processes such as mining or smelting. Scientists have already discovered that some modern human technologies, including the production of automobile catalytic converters, have concentrated osmium in some areas.

"In a period when we are focusing on major emissions—greenhouse gases—this study shows that human activities also affect the cycle of trace elements," Rauch notes.

Now, Rauch and colleagues have found that osmium concentrations in their Spanish peat bog samples increased around 4,700 years ago, corresponding with the start of early mining. A second increase occurred about 2,000 years ago, during the Roman occupation of the Iberian Peninsula in southern Spain, possibly due to production of copper from sulfide deposits. A third increase occurred around 1750, during the start of the industrial age.

"I certainly would not have predicted the multiple anthropogenic Os sources implied by the data," says Gregory Ravizza, a geologist at the University of Hawaii, Manoa. "If it becomes possible to deconvolve [separate out] the different anthropogenic sources based on other similar records, this could turn out to be a finding of considerable importance over the long term."

Ilia Rodushkin, a geochemist at Luleå University of Technology, in Sweden, says the paper "is a great example of the potential of this radiogenic system for reconstructing ancient industrial activities."

The work also bears on modern human activities, notes Mukul Sharma, a professor at Dartmouth University, whose lab has suggested that refinement of osmium-containing platinum ores releases osmium as volatile OsO4. Production of platinum has been increasing exponentially over the past 30 years, Sharma says, and may continue to rise as consumption of other platinum group metals, in products such as automobile catalytic converters and fuel cells, increases. That rise, it follows, may be reflected in osmium soil profiles.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tellurium contamination, on the rise, travels to remote areas from industrial sources﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lead pollution approaches natural background levels
Airborne Mineral Dust Adds Sulfate To Aerosols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE