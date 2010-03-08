Brief Chronicle Of The Laser

Albert Einstein derives the theoretical basis for the laser. (1)
The "maser," the microwave forerunner of the modern laser, is born.
The first working (ruby) laser is introduced. (2)
The compact laser disc is invented. (3)
Lasers' wavelength range is expanded with the advent of the organic-dye laser.
A laser-driven barcode scanner is used for the first time in a grocery store. (4)
The Ti:sapphire laser ushers in a new era of ultrafast science. (5)
Vibrational SFG spectroscopy is first used to analyze monolayers.
The high-power fiber laser gets its start.
Multiphoton microscopy is implemented for the first time. (6)
2-D IR spectroscopy of peptides is introduced.
Superresolution fluorescence microscopy is developed.
Ahmed Zewail wins the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for femtosecond spectroscopy. (7)
The first attosecond laser pulses are used to probe electronic processes.
Fluorophore-free stimulated Raman scattering microscopy of living cells is first demonstrated.
