Green Chemistry Summer School

Applications are wanted from graduate students and postdoctoral scholars for places in the ACS Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy. The summer school will be held on July 21–29 at the Colorado School of Mines. Applications are due on April 1.
There are no program fees. Transportation, meals, and housing are provided. The program will feature presentations by leading green chemistry researchers, collaborative problem-solving projects, laboratory work, research presentations, and discussion periods. Download an application at www.acs.org/gci (click on “Green Chemistry Education”). More information is available by sending an e-mail to gceducation@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter