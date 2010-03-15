Dow Expands Agrosciences R&D

Dow AgroSciences will spend $340 million over five years to expand its headquarters site in Indianapolis. The first step includes constructing a 175,000-sq-ft R&D building and a 14,000-sq-ft greenhouse. It also intends to add more than 550 scientific and commercial jobs. Last year, the business signed a 15-year lease on an 80,000-sq-ft research facility adjacent to its headquarters and set up a research program at Purdue Research Park, in West Lafayette, Ind.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter