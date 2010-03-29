Catherine Fenselau received the Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry from Pittcon and the Friends of Ralph N. Adams. Fenselau, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Maryland, is developing proteomic strategies for the analysis of changes in proteins in human cancer cells. Another area of research is on mass-spectrometry-based methods for the rapid analysis of airborne microorganisms.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Catherine Fenselau
