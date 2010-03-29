Christy L. Haynes, an assistant professor of chemistry at the University of Minnesota, received the 2010 Young Investigator Award, presented by the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry. Her research focuses on electrochemical and spectroscopic techniques to study chemical messenger synthesis and exocytosis in individual cells, including mast cells, chromaffin cells, and blood platelets. She is also investigating the potential cytotoxicity of nanoparticles added to consumer products.
Pittcon Awards 2010: Christy L. Haynes
