Lane C. Sander accepted the Dal Nogare Award from the Chromatography Forum of the Delaware Valley. The award honors contributions to the fundamental understanding of the chromatography process. Sander leads the organic chemical metrology group in the Analytical Chemistry Division at the National Institute of Standards & Technology. His research interests include synthesis of novel stationary phases for liquid chromatography; characterization of stationary phases by spectroscopic techniques; elucidation of solute retention mechanisms; molecular modeling; and chemical metrology in environmental, clinical, and food science disciplines.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Lane C. Sander
