The Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh presented the 2010 Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award to Lloyd M. Smith, the W. L. Hubbell Professor of Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Smith is working on the development of novel methods and approaches for the analysis and manipulation of biomolecules. His research interests include biological mass spectrometry, DNA computing, surface chemistry, surface detection methods, and the analysis of genetic variations. He is cofounder of three biotechnology companies: Third Wave Technologies (acquired by Hologic), GenTel BioSciences, and Apartia Pharmaceuticals.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Lloyd M. Smith
