Richard M. Crooks, the Robert A. Welch Chair in Materials Chemistry at the University of Texas, Austin, received the 2010 Charles N. Reilley Award in Electroanalytical Chemistry, sponsored by the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry. His research projects focus on synthesis, characterization, and testing of highly selective nanocomposite catalysts and the design and fabrication of a new family of sensors based on micro- and nanofluidic devices.
COVER STORY
Pittcon Awards 2010: Richard M. Crooks
