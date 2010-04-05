Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

'Beta Testing'

ACS Meeting News: Using chemistry tools to refine an Alzheimer's drug candidate

by Carmen Drahl
April 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

When it comes to treating Alzheimer’s disease, there isn’t one strategy that everyone agrees will work. But blocking a protease enzyme known as ß-site amyloid-cleaving enzyme 1 (BACE or ß-secretase) is a promising option.

COVER STORY

'Beta Testing'

At the American Chemical Society national meeting in San Francisco, Andrew W. Stamford, director of medicinal chemistry at Merck & Co. in Kenilworth, N.J., described how he and his colleagues discovered small-molecule inhibitors of BACE. Work toward the inhibitors, the most advanced of which has reached Phase I clinical trials, was begun at Schering-Plough.

Developing a BACE blocker that can be taken orally and can reach the brain efficiently isn’t easy. “You have to build a molecule large enough and hydrophobic enough to bind to the enzyme but small enough to cross the blood-brain barrier and reach the brain,” Stamford told C&EN.

For Stamford’s team, the challenges started early, when conventional screens for BACE blockers yielded no hits. An NMR screen yielded a promising hit: an isothiourea that interacts with the catalytic aspartate residues in the active site of BACE (J. Med. Chem. 2010, 53, 942). But isothioureas are too susceptible to hydrolysis to be viable drug leads. An X-ray crystal structure of an isothiourea bound to BACE helped the team come up with alternatives. They settled on five-membered ring heterocycles called iminohydantoins. The molecules preserved the binding to the active site and were “nicely set up” to explore binding contacts with pockets near the active site as well, Stamford said.

The early compounds were weak BACE inhibitors—too weak to evaluate with conventional assays, according to Stamford. With help from colleagues with expertise in NMR and X-ray crystallography, the team discovered an iminohydantoin with nanomolar binding affinity to BACE. But its properties, including molecular weight and hydrophobicity, were not ideal for an orally active, brain-targeted drug. So the team got rid of a bulky urea-containing substituent. They took a hit in binding affinity, but the resulting compounds had better druglike properties (J. Med. Chem. 2010, 53, 951).

The team then set out to regain the affinity they’d lost while also looking to improve druglike properties. They saw big improvements when they expanded the size of the heterocyclic ring from a five-membered iminohydantoin to a six-membered iminopyrimidone. Adjustments to an aromatic group attached to the iminopyrimidone improved binding contacts with some interconnected pockets near the BACE active site. This first yielded SCH-785532 and later yielded SCH-1359113, two compounds that could be administered orally. The compounds also effectively lowered levels of amyloid-, a peptide associated with Alzheimer’s, in the cerebrospinal fluid and cortex of rodents, which suggests that the compounds reach the brain efficiently. In San Francisco, Stamford also discussed how a more advanced BACE inhibitor lowers levels of amyloid- in monkeys. The structure of that compound was not disclosed.

The take-home lesson from the Merck team’s BACE effort is that chemists “must leverage all the tools they have available” when drug candidates aren’t amenable to conventional assays, Stamford told C&EN. “You can’t underestimate the hard work it takes to make an impact on a challenging target.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE