Working With Thermocouples

I would like to comment on using metallic thermocouples in organic synthesis (C&EN, Jan. 18, page 2). Enclosing a thermocouple in a glass tube filled with inert fluid (for example, silicone oil) can prevent many problems such as spilling mercury, static electricity, and interaction of the probe with reaction components. I described such a device in a short application note in the March 2001 issue of the Journal of Chemical Education (page 342).
Sasha Nezlin
Ness Ziona, Israel
