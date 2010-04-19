Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

April 19, 2010
Solutia, working with Swiss thin-film solar cell maker Oerlikon Solar, has launched Saflex Radiant White PA27, a polyvinyl butyral (PVB) solar module encapsulant. Solutia says that, unlike other encapsulants, the new product reflects light not initially absorbed by the unit back onto the photovoltaic cell. Separately, the company has opened a new testing facility at its PVB plant in Suzhou, China.

Ineos is advancing plans to move its headquarters from the U.K. to Switzerland. The company says that it will save more than $600 million in taxes over the next five years because of the move. Because the firm is highly decentralized, only about 20 people will relocate.

Cereplast, a compounder of biobased plastics, now has a listing on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "CERP." Previously, the company's shares traded on the over-the-counter bulletin board.

Cambrios Technologies has been awarded a Department of Defense contract to produce lightweight, flexible photovoltaic cells. The cells will incorporate ClearOhm, a transparent, conductive liquid that, according to Cambrios, boosts solar cell efficiency by 1–3%.

Huntsman Corp. and Innospec will collaborate on the launch of a new surfactant in the personal care market. The product, called Iselux, will bring together Huntsman's isethionate surfactant technology and Innospec's sales and applications expertise in personal care.

Genzyme and Cambridge, England-based Arecor will work together to develop stable, high-strength formulations of labile biomolecules. Arecor's formulation technology addresses the major degradation pathways that cause the structural integrity or activity of biologics to be lost. By controlling the ionic environment of biologics, Arecor is able to improve their stability in solution or in a dry state.

Merck KGaA and the U.K.-based nonprofit Medical Research Council (MRC) have enlisted pharmaceutical services firm Almac to find potential biomarkers that indicate response to Merck's cancer drug Erbitux. Almac will use tissue samples from a Phase III colon cancer trial being conducted by MRC to perform polymerase chain reaction profiling and data analysis to assess new biomarkers.

Biocon, based in Bangalore, India, has bought the 49% stake held by its Cuban partner CIMAB in their biopharmaceutical manufacturing joint venture Biocon Biopharmaceuticals. The unit will continue to provide manufacturing services for new products developed by both companies. CIMAB is the commercial arm of Cuba's Center of Molecular Immunology.

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor & Welfare has ordered Mitsubishi Tanabe to stop selling prescription drugs in Japan for 25 days. The order reprimands Tanabe for not complying with regulations in the manufacturing of its injectable recombinant human serum albumin, which is used in the treatment of hemorrhages and which the firm had already withdrawn.

