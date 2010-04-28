Academy Elects New Members

Bell [+]Enlarge Credit: Peg Skorpinski

The National Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Election to the academy is considered to be one of the highest honors that can be accorded a U.S. scientist or engineer. Those elected bring the total number of active members to 2,097.

Bissell [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Mina Bissell Kendall N. Houk [+]Enlarge Credit: UCLA Van Duyn [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Richard Van Duyne Eisenberg [+]Enlarge Credit: Peter Cutts Photography Davis [+]Enlarge Credit: Cornell University Gouaux [+]Enlarge Credit: Paul Fetters Barbara Imperiali [+]Enlarge Credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology Chad A. Mirkin [+]Enlarge Credit: Northwestern University

Of those elected, the following are chemists or work in areas related to the chemical sciences: Alexis T. Bell of the University of California, Berkeley; Vann Bennett of both Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and Duke University Medical Center; Mina J. Bissell of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Michael D. Cahalan of UC Irvine; Roger D. Cone of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; Nancy L. Craig of both HHMI and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; James C. (Seamus) Davis of Cornell University; Richard Eisenberg of the University of Rochester; Robert J. Fletterick of UC San Francisco School of Medicine; Susan S. Golden of UC San Diego; J. Eric Gouaux of both HHMI and Oregon Health & Science University; James E. Haber of Brandeis University; Kendall N. Houk of UCLA; Barbara Imperiali of Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Chad A. Mirkin of Northwestern University; Kevin Struhl of Harvard Medical School; Attila Szabo of the National Institutes of Health; and Richard P. Van Duyne of Northwestern University.

Among the newly elected are five who serve as editors or advisers to the ACS Publications Division. Eisenberg is editor-in-chief of Inorganic Chemistry and is on the editorial advisory board of Accounts of Chemical Research; Houk is senior editor of Accounts of Chemical Research and serves on the editorial advisory boards of the Journal of Organic Chemistry, Organic Letters, and the Journal of Chemical Theory & Computation; Mirkin is on the editorial advisory boards of Accounts of Chemical Research and the Journal of the American Chemical Society; Van Duyne is a member of the editorial advisory boards of Accounts of Chemical Research and Nano Letters; and Imperiali is a member of the editorial advisory board of Biochemistry.

