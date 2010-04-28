Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Academy Elects New Members

Honors: Ninety scientists join the ranks of the National Academy of Sciences

by Linda R. Raber
April 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Bell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peg Skorpinski
Credit: Peg Skorpinski

The National Academy of Sciences announced on Tuesday the election of 72 new members and 18 foreign associates in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. Election to the academy is considered to be one of the highest honors that can be accorded a U.S. scientist or engineer. Those elected bring the total number of active members to 2,097.

Bissell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Mina Bissell
Credit: Courtesy of Mina Bissell
Kendall N. Houk
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UCLA
Credit: UCLA
Van Duyn
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Van Duyne
Credit: Courtesy of Richard Van Duyne
Eisenberg
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Credit: Peter Cutts Photography
Davis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cornell University
Credit: Cornell University
Gouaux
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Paul Fetters
Credit: Paul Fetters
Barbara Imperiali
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Credit: Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Chad A. Mirkin
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Northwestern University
Credit: Northwestern University

Of those elected, the following are chemists or work in areas related to the chemical sciences: Alexis T. Bell of the University of California, Berkeley; Vann Bennett of both Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and Duke University Medical Center; Mina J. Bissell of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory; Michael D. Cahalan of UC Irvine; Roger D. Cone of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; Nancy L. Craig of both HHMI and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine; James C. (Seamus) Davis of Cornell University; Richard Eisenberg of the University of Rochester; Robert J. Fletterick of UC San Francisco School of Medicine; Susan S. Golden of UC San Diego; J. Eric Gouaux of both HHMI and Oregon Health & Science University; James E. Haber of Brandeis University; Kendall N. Houk of UCLA; Barbara Imperiali of Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Chad A. Mirkin of Northwestern University; Kevin Struhl of Harvard Medical School; Attila Szabo of the National Institutes of Health; and Richard P. Van Duyne of Northwestern University.

Among the newly elected are five who serve as editors or advisers to the ACS Publications Division. Eisenberg is editor-in-chief of Inorganic Chemistry and is on the editorial advisory board of Accounts of Chemical Research; Houk is senior editor of Accounts of Chemical Research and serves on the editorial advisory boards of the Journal of Organic Chemistry, Organic Letters, and the Journal of Chemical Theory & Computation; Mirkin is on the editorial advisory boards of Accounts of Chemical Research and the Journal of the American Chemical Society; Van Duyne is a member of the editorial advisory boards of Accounts of Chemical Research and Nano Letters; and Imperiali is a member of the editorial advisory board of Biochemistry.

The newly elected foreign associates in this chemistry-related group are Wolfgang P. Baumeister of the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry, in Martinsried, Germany, and Michele Parrinello of both the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich, and the University of Lugano, in Switzerland.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemists elected to the National Academy of Sciences for 2021
ACS members elected to the National Academy of Sciences
Chemists elected to National Academy of Medicine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE