Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

OSHA Toughens Penalties

by Jeffrey W. Johnson
May 3, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

OSHA announced on April 22 the creation of a new “severe violator enforcement program,” requiring more frequent and targeted inspections and higher fines for recalcitrant employers with a history of failing to comply with workplace safety laws. The agency also announced it would increase overall penalties for violations. Fine amounts have been increased only once in the past 40 years, OHSA says, and that was 20 years ago. The recent increase sprang from recommendations of an OSHA work group that found penalties to be too low to have an adequate deterrent effect on employer behavior. Currently, the maximum fine for a “serious” violation capable of causing death is $7,000, and the maximum penalty for a “willful” or knowing violation is $70,000. The increase will raise penalty amounts to $12,000 and $250,000, respectively, and is part of a package of changes to the agency’s penalty calculation system, which will go into effect in several months. OHSA estimates the changes will raise the average penalty for a serious violation from $1,000 to about $3,000 to $4,000. The agency notes that OSHA retains the ability to reduce penalties for small employers and those acting in good faith.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE