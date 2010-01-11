Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Latin America: Dodging the economic bullet, the region has ambitious plans

by Alexander H. Tullo
January 11, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

It used to be that a U.S. recession would mean a severe downturn for Latin America. The region has avoided that fate this time around, largely because many countries have gotten problems such as inflation under control.

National experiences varied last year, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Mexico saw a 7.3% decline in gross domestic product; Brazil slipped merely 0.7%. Except for Peru, which posted 1.5% growth, most major Latin American economies fell somewhere between Brazil and Mexico.

IMF expects every Latin American country but Venezuela to rebound in 2010. “Brazil will lead the way, in part because of its large domestic market and diversified export products and markets, especially its increasing links to Asia,” according to IMF.

Domestic polymer sales at Brazil’s largest chemical maker, Braskem, were down 7% for the first nine months of 2009 versus the prior-year period. However, the company has seen demand improve since March, and sales were up 10% in the third quarter.

Despite the downturn in Mexico, results at Alpek, the country’s largest private-sector chemical company, held up through the first nine months of 2009. Volumes in its polyester business increased 5% and volumes for specialty chemicals, polypropylene, and expandable polystyrene rose 11%.

This year and beyond, Braskem’s ambitions will spur growth in Latin America’s chemical industry. In November, the company unveiled plans with Mexico’s Idesa and state oil company Pemex to build a $2.5 billion ethylene complex in Mexico by 2015. In contrast to an earlier Pemex plan, the Braskem project already has a preliminary feedstock deal in place, says Jorge O. Bühler-Vidal, director of Polyolefins Consulting.

In Venezuela, Braskem is planning a $1.2 billion polypropylene project and a $3.3 billion ethylene complex, both with state chemical firm Pequiven. It has a smaller project in Peru and is interested in a massive heavy-oil based complex in Brazil. By signing on to all of these projects, Bühler-Vidal says, Braskem is hedging its bets in a region where plans tend to change.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Latin America: Finally, economic growth will kick in
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Latin America: Region braces for a coming storm of imports
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Latin America: Buoyant Chemical Companies Keep A Cautious Eye On The Rest Of The World

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE