Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Monroe H. Waxman

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 28, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Monroe H. Waxman, 88, a longtime senior research associate at Shell Development’s Bellaire Research Laboratory and an internationally acclaimed petrophysicist, died in Houston on April 27.

Born in Newark, N.J., Waxman received a B.S. in chemistry from Long Island University in 1941 before serving in the Army in Europe and Africa during World War II as an ordnance specialist. He then earned a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn in 1952.

After completing his education, Waxman moved to Houston to join Shell Development’s Bellaire Research Center, where he would remain for 38 years.

Waxman is best known for his research on electric well logging, which is used by the petroleum industry to detect oil-bearing formations and to provide a detailed record of geologic zones penetrated by a borehole. In the 1960s, he helped develop the Waxman-Smits equation, which is a fundamental tool in the interpretation of electric well logs. It incorporates a quantitative physical chemical correction for formations that contain clay minerals or shales, which are known to mask oil-productive zones.

Waxman received the Gold Medal from the Society of Professional Well Log Analysts in 1985. He was an emeritus member of ACS, which he joined in 1947.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edith; son, Jeffrey; daughter, Ellen; and three grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
Raymond W. Garris
Edgar F. Westrum Jr.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE