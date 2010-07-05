John Katzenellenbogen Receives Portoghese Lectureship

John A. Katzenellenbogen, Swanlund Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, is the recipient of the inaugural Philip S. Portoghese Medicinal Chemistry Lectureship. The lectureship is named in honor of Portoghese, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, and is administered by Portoghese and the ACS Division of Medicinal Chemistry. The lectureship honors the contributions of an individual who has had a major impact on medicinal chemistry research.
Katzenellenbogen’s research involves the analysis of steroid receptor structure and function and the use of receptors and their ligands in various biological and biomedical applications. He will receive the award and present an address during the fall ACS national meeting in Boston.
