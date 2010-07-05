Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Newscripts

Student Brewers, Radioactive Pool Cleaner, Smelly Helmets

by David Pittman
July 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Credit: Shutterstock

Northwestern University chemistry grad students Martin McCullagh and Jim Enterkin had at least two things in common when they met in Evanston, Ill., several years ago. Both enjoyed tasting different varieties of beer and had a desire to brew it themselves.

So McCullagh and Enterkin put their chemistry skills to use and started  MAKING BEER in their kitchens in the winter of 2005. “The most expensive piece of equipment we have is a really big kettle,” McCullagh says.

What started with two students has grown to include nearly a dozen beer enthusiasts from Northwestern; all are graduate students in chemistry and other scientific fields. “I just realized there was a lot of interest,” says McCullagh, who is working toward a Ph.D. in theoretical chemistry. “So why not try to get together, motivate each other, and bounce ideas off each other?”

The group, formally named Northwestern Homebrewers Association (NHA), gathers every quarter for a tasting at one member’s house. The group designates a type of beer for each member to try their hand at brewing. This summer, the theme is “tropical,” and McCullagh and Enterkin have added pineapple to a German-style wheat beer.

Interestingly, none of the members of NHA is an organic chemist, and they all had to teach themselves the exact beer-making process, in which yeast essentially digest sugars and starches to make ethanol. “Having a chemical background helps greatly with the understanding of it,” says Enterkin, who lists beer brewing under the “Hobbies” section on his website. “There are lots of chemical processes going on.”

Radioactive algicide:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Product cleans the pool and lights it up, all in one.
Credit: Shutterstock
Product cleans the pool and lights it up, all in one.

Newscripts reader and retired chemist James Francis, of Houston, recently came across an algae cleaner for swimming pools on the Internet. The problem is that the pool cleaner contains 95% carbon-14 as an active ingredient, according to the website parpool-spa.com. 14C is, of course, a RADIOACTIVE ISOTOPE.

Making assumptions about the amount of the active ingredient in aqueous solution, Francis estimates that a bottle of the algae cleaner should contain 31 g of 14C per L. Knowing that a curie—a unit of measured radioactivity—is 3.7×1010 decays per second, Francis estimates that a 1-L bottle would contain 187 curies of radioactivity. One curie is roughly equal to the radioactivity of 1 g of the isotope radium-226.

“Should be very effective,” notes Francis, who is also a member of the ACS Analytical Reagents Committee. “And besides, you wouldn’t need to turn on the pool lights at night.”

Scientists at Fraunhofer Institute for Mechanics of Materials (IWM), in Freiburg, Germany, believe they have solved the problem of knowing when to retire a safety helmet: They have developed a new HELMET THAT SMELLS when it develops small wear-and-tear cracks.

Cracked:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: IWM
A new bike helmet stinks out its owner when damaged.
Credit: IWM
A new bike helmet stinks out its owner when damaged.

Bicycle helmets do their job of protecting the head in a crash only if they are completely damage-free, according to IWM. Apparently, cyclists often replace helmets to be on the safe side, not knowing whether they have flaws.

The Fraunhofer researchers designed the injection-molded helmet to have microcapsules containing odoriferous oils enveloped by melamine formaldehyde resins. How it works is simple: “If cracks form, smelly substances are released,” according to IWM. “Large cracks really cause a stink.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE