Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy

Final Round Of ARPA-E Grants

Research: Energy Department issues $92 million in frontier grants

by Jeff Johnson
July 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Cree Inc.
Cree Inc. researchers, one seen here loading a SiC wafer into an electron-beam metal-evaporation system at its North Carolina facility, won a $3.7 million ARPA-E grant to develop advanced transistors.
Credit: Cree Inc.
Cree Inc. researchers, one seen here loading a SiC wafer into an electron-beam metal-evaporation system at its North Carolina facility, won a $3.7 million ARPA-E grant to develop advanced transistors.

Forty-three research projects were selected to receive $92 million last week through the Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) program. The grants are the third and final set in the Obama Administration-funded program to help develop innovative, transformational energy technologies with the goal of taking these fledgling high-risk technologies from concept to the marketplace.

Development of new advanced-energy technologies is key to the goals of Energy Secretary Steven Chu, who predicted that the grant winners will “play a critical role in our energy security and economic growth” into the future.

The grants are in three areas: grid energy storage to support renewable, intermittent sources of electricity; efficient movement and use of electricity; and efficient building cooling systems.

Many of the projects have a strong chemical flavor. For instance, a $2 million grant to General Atomics and the University of California, San Diego, aims to improve lead-acid battery technologies by exploring new electrode materials to increase the surface area available for chemical reactions and to limit corrosion. Such work will encourage lead-acid battery use for grid-scale applications.

The projects are located in 18 states. DOE reports that 57% of them are led by businesses; 36%, by universities; 5%, by DOE labs; and 2%, by nonprofits.

In all, DOE received $400 million through the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act of 2009 to create, administer, and issue grants through the ARPA-E program over the past year. In three rounds, it has offered $349 million in grants to 117 projects.

ARPA-E received 529 initial concept papers for this final round of grants and encouraged 164 teams to submit full applications. Eventually, 43 teams won. The successful applicants are now negotiating multiyear detailed plans and schedules with DOE funders. ARPA-E program managers assess success or failure of projects with the option of killing or modifying them over a three- to four-year period.

For next year, DOE is seeking $300 million from Congress to continue the program. Hard-fought battles are expected because ARPA-E can no longer rely on stimulus money and must compete with other DOE programs in a stagnant economy.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A Flood Of Energy Awards
DOE Makes New Small‑Business Grants
ARPA-E Grants Totaling $100 Million Offered

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE