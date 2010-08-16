Dow Corning Invests In Silicon Metal

Dow Corning has agreed to pay nearly $40 million for a 49% interest in Timminco’s silicon metal facility in Bécancour, Quebec. As part of the deal, which is set to close on Sept. 30, Dow Corning will receive 49% of the plant’s annual output of 47,000 metric tons. The company says the purchase helps it to diversify its raw materials for silicon-based materials. In November 2009, it bought silicon metal assets in West Virginia and Brazil from Globe Specialty Metals in a $175 million deal. Silicones competitor Wacker Chemie recently agreed to buy a silicon metal plant in Norway from Fesil Group for $80 million.
