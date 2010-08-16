Advertisement

Energy

Milestone Reached At Umatilla Depot

by Glenn Hess
August 16, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 33
[+]Enlarge
Credit: U.S. Army
The Umatilla facility has only mustard agent left to destroy.
Credit: U.S. Army
The Umatilla facility has only mustard agent left to destroy.

The Umatilla Chemical Depot, in eastern Oregon, has passed the halfway mark for eliminating its stockpile of chemical warfare agents. The Army says the incineration facility at the depot has destroyed more than 1,850 tons of liquid chemical agents. This includes all nerve agents and a portion of the mustard agent stored at the site since the 1960s. It took nearly six years to process the first half of Umatilla’s chemical-agent stockpile because most of the nerve agents were stored in relatively small amounts in rockets, land mines, artillery shells, and bombs, the Army says. It’s expected to take no more than two years to destroy the second half of the munitions because mustard agent is stored only in large steel containers with no explosives and the facility has fewer than 2,100 1-ton containers of it left. In July 2010, the Army said it had surpassed the 75% completion mark for eliminating chemical agents in the original national stockpile.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

