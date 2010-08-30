James Boggs Earns Mez-Starck Prize

James E. Boggs, professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Texas, Austin, was awarded the 2010 International Dr. Barbara Mez-Starck Prize for his outstanding contributions to the study of molecular structure and high-resolution molecular spectroscopy. His research involves the use of high-accuracy quantum chemical methods to study molecular structure and dynamics. The award honors the memory of Barbara Mez-Starck, founder of the Chemical Information Group, in Ulm, Germany, and includes a cash award of 4,000 euros (approximately $5,000).
