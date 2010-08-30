Advertisement

Environment

New Catalysis Journal To Launch

Publishing: ACS Catalysis will debut in January 2011

by Sophie L. Rovner
August 30, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 35
Jones
The American Chemical Society will introduce a new journal—ACS Catalysis —in January 2011. In full-length articles, letters, and solicited reviews, the periodical will cover research in heterogeneous catalysis, homogeneous catalysis, and biocatalysis in fields such as organic chemistry, materials science, energy, and environmental and biological systems.

Christopher W. Jones, who holds a joint appointment as a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Georgia Institute of Technology, will serve as founding editor of the online-only journal. Jones, who is 37, earned a B.S.E. in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan in 1995 and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering at California Institute of Technology in 1999. The following year, he joined the faculty at Georgia Tech, where he studies topics including CO2-adsorbing materials and the design of catalysts for energy, fine chemicals, and pharmaceutical applications.

Jones is eager to get started. “As both a catalysis scientist and the editor-in-chief of ACS Catalysis, I am very excited about the potential of this new journal,” Jones says. “ACS Catalysis will offer a new forum for rapid and efficient dissemination of novel experimental or theoretical results in all areas of catalysis.”

“As judged by his research accomplishments and the awards he has already received, Chris is bright, energetic, and articulate,” notes Tobin J. Marks, a Northwestern University chemistry and materials science professor who has done extensive work in catalysis. “His knowledge is very broad, and he will make a fine editor.”

“In light of the ongoing and increasing importance of catalysis on basic and applied research in areas of energy, materials, and life sciences, we feel the time is right for ACS Publications to establish a high-visibility forum focusing on catalysis research,” says Susan L. King, senior vice president of the ACS Journals Publishing Group. “With the introduction of ACS Catalysis and the recent formation of the ACS Division of Catalysis Science & Technology, the American Chemical Society is uniquely positioned to have a visible impact on the advancement of this crucial area of chemistry.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

