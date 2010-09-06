Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Sanofi Comes Out With Genzyme Bid

Takeover: after being rejected by the biotech firm’s management, Sanofi makes its case with shareholders

by Lisa M. Jarvis
September 6, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 36
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Viehbacher
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sanofi-Aventis
Credit: Sanofi-Aventis

Sanofi-Aventis has finally gone public with its much-rumored bid to acquire Genzyme. After failing in private correspondence to convince the biotech firm’s management of the merits of a deal, the French pharmaceutical giant is now taking its $69.00-per-share offer directly to Genzyme shareholders. Meanwhile, Genzyme has made its own stance public, rejecting what it calls an “opportunistic” offer.

Termeer
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Credit: Newscom

Indeed, Sanofi is offering to buy Genzyme during a challenging time for the biotech firm. Although Genzyme has a strong stable of drugs for rare diseases, chronic manufacturing problems at its Allston, Mass., site have limited its product sales. Worse, the problems led the U.S. government to fine Genzyme $175 million according to a consent decree that continues to hang over the firm.

Speculation about Sanofi’s bid has circulated in the media since late July, but Aug. 29 marked the first time that either firm publicly acknowledged the discussions. On that day, Sanofi disclosed that on July 29 it sent Genzyme CEO Henri A. Termeer a letter with a nonbinding offer for the company. Sanofi says it made repeated attempts before and after the letter to engage the biotech company in discussions.

In a letter to Sanofi dated Aug. 11 and released later, Genzyme’s CEO made the company’s position on the acquisition clear: “Your opportunistic takeover proposal does not begin to recognize the significant progress underway to rectify our manufacturing challenges or the potential for our new-product pipeline.”

The companies’ financial advisers finally held a brief meeting on Aug. 24, but it only “reinforced our belief they remain uninterested in engaging in constructive discussion,” Sanofi’s CEO, Christopher Viehbacher, said last week in a conference call with investors. “Given the benefits of the transaction, we believe we have no choice but to make our offer public to shareholders.”

Most analysts expect Sanofi will have to raise its bid, now worth about $18.5 billion, by at least $5.00 per share to capture the biotech firm. And although Genzyme has been cool to negotiations, RBC Capital Markets stock analyst Michael Yee points out that the company may want to secure a deal before the November deadline for fulfilling its obligations under the consent decree. If Genzyme fails to move its fill-and-finish operations out of the Allston facility, it faces paying an 18.5% royalty to the U.S. government on sales of products made at the site.

With discussions now in the open, Viehbacher provided some insight into the rationale behind the proposed deal: It would catapult Sanofi into the rare-diseases sector, creating a new platform for growth. Furthermore, the purchase would increase Sanofi’s U.S. presence, diversify its mix of businesses, and expand its pipeline of drugs in Phase I and II development.

After a merger, Viehbacher said, Genzyme’s rare-disease segment would continue to operate as a stand-alone unit, and the remainder of Genzyme’s businesses—cardiology, biosurgery, hematology, and oncology—would be integrated into Sanofi’s larger and more experienced marketing infrastructure.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer To Acquire Generics Maker Hospira
AbbVie Raises Bid For Shire
Allergan Rejects Valeant’s Offer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE