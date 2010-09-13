Heraeus Gets Starck Conductive Polymers

H.C. Starck has agreed to sell its Clevios conductive polymers business to fellow German firm Heraeus for an undisclosed sum. The business employs 80 people, mainly in Leverkusen, Germany, home of Starck’s former parent company, Bayer. The polymers are used primarily in electronics, where they enable polymer-based organic light-emitting diodes. Heraeus says the new products complement metallic materials it already sells to the electronics industry.
