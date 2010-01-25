Cabot And ChemChina Adjust Silica Plans

Cabot and China National Bluestar (ChemChina) have agreed to boost the capacity of their jointly owned fumed silica plant in Jiangxi, China, to 20,000 metric tons per year. The plant, with a current capacity of 5,000 metric tons, consumes methyltrichlorosilane that is a by-product of ChemChina’s nearby silicone plant. Conversely, the silicone plant consumes hydrogen chloride generated during fumed silica manufacturing. The companies have decided not to proceed with a $40 million fumed silica plant previously announced for Tianjin, China.
