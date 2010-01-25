Cedomir M. (Cheddy) Sliepcevich, 89, an emeritus professor of chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma (OU), died on Oct. 22, 2009, in Norman, Okla., after a period of declining health.
Born in Anaconda, Mont., to parents who had emigrated from Herzegovina, Sliepcevich attended the University of Michigan, earning a B.S. in 1941, an M.S. in 1942, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering under G. G. Brown in 1948.
Sliepcevich remained at Michigan, serving as an assistant professor of chemical and metallurgical engineering and conducting research on light and energy scattering. In the late 1940s, he was involved in a bioengineering program at Michigan that helped to develop the earliest clinical artificial kidney.
After a brief career with Monsanto in St. Louis, Sliepcevich became professor and chairman of the chemical engineering department at OU in 1955. He served as associate dean of its College of Engineering from 1956 to 1962 before returning to full-time teaching and research as the George Lynn Cross Research Professor of Engineering. Sliepcevich was named the Robert W. Hughes Centennial Professor of Engineering in 1989 and retired from OU in 1991.
Sliepcevich also did consulting work and developed the first commercial process for the transcontinental transport of natural gas. He published more than 165 technical papers.
He received numerous awards, including the Curtis W. McGraw Research Award and the George Westinghouse Award, both from the American Society for Engineering Education; the Ipatieff Prize from ACS; the William H. Walker Award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE); and the Sprague-Schlumberger Gas Industry Research Award. He was also named Engineer of the Year by the National Society of Professional Engineers.
He was a member of AIChE, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the National Academy of Engineering. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950.
He is survived by his wife, Cleo; and sister, Natalie.
