Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Cedomir M. (Cheddy) Sliepcevich

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 25, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sliepcevich
[+]Enlarge

Cedomir M. (Cheddy) Sliepcevich, 89, an emeritus professor of chemical engineering at the University of Oklahoma (OU), died on Oct. 22, 2009, in Norman, Okla., after a period of declining health.

Born in Anaconda, Mont., to parents who had emigrated from Herzegovina, Sliepcevich attended the University of Michigan, earning a B.S. in 1941, an M.S. in 1942, and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering under G. G. Brown in 1948.

Sliepcevich remained at Michigan, serving as an assistant professor of chemical and metallurgical engineering and conducting research on light and energy scattering. In the late 1940s, he was involved in a bioengineering program at Michigan that helped to develop the earliest clinical artificial kidney.

After a brief career with Monsanto in St. Louis, Sliepcevich became professor and chairman of the chemical engineering department at OU in 1955. He served as associate dean of its College of Engineering from 1956 to 1962 before returning to full-time teaching and research as the George Lynn Cross Research Professor of Engineering. Sliepcevich was named the Robert W. Hughes Centennial Professor of Engineering in 1989 and retired from OU in 1991.

Sliepcevich also did consulting work and developed the first commercial process for the transcontinental transport of natural gas. He published more than 165 technical papers.

He received numerous awards, including the Curtis W. McGraw Research Award and the George Westinghouse Award, both from the American Society for Engineering Education; the Ipatieff Prize from ACS; the William H. Walker Award from the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE); and the Sprague-Schlumberger Gas Industry Research Award. He was also named Engineer of the Year by the National Society of Professional Engineers.

He was a member of AIChE, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the National Academy of Engineering. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950.

He is survived by his wife, Cleo; and sister, Natalie.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Robert I. Lemlich
J. Kerry Thomas
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liang-tseng (L.T.) Fan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE