DSM Exits Citric Acid, Links With DuPont

DSM will sell Citrique Belge, its Belgium-based citric acid subsidiary, to privately held Adcuram for an undisclosed price. Citrique Belge, with 250 employees, had sales in 2009 of more than $135 million and a loss of more than $50 million. DSM decided in 2007 that citric acid did not fit its long-term plans. Separately, DSM has formed a joint venture, to be called Actamax Surgical Materials, with DuPont. The partners will develop surgical sealants and tissue adhesives based on DuPont hydrogel technology and DSM medical polymer manufacturing capabilities.
