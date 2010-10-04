Oliver G. Ludwig III, 74, a longtime associate professor of chemistry at Villanova University, died on July 18 of complications from myelodysplastic syndrome.
Born in Philadelphia, Ludwig earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Villanova in 1957 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University in 1962.
Ludwig then served as an assistant professor in the chemistry department of the University of Notre Dame for five years before joining the Villanova faculty in 1968.
He joined ACS in 1957 and received the 2007 Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching in Chemical Science from its Philadelphia Section.
Ludwig is survived by his brother, Richard; and his sisters, Mimi Ludwig Wienmann, Elizabeth Ann Beschen, and Virginia Capitolo.
