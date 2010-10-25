Methodology Explained: What's The Difference Between R And S, Anyway?

The National Research Council's recently released assessment of graduate programs is more complex than ever. The methodology NRC used to determine its ranking ranges is grounded in statistics. The rankings committee developed two separate ranking ranges—instead of a single number—that measure overall program quality. The ranges are called the S, or survey-based, ranking range, and the R, or regression-based, ranking range.

In addition to those overall ranges, they also assembled so-called dimensional ranking ranges, which assess schools on three separate dimensions of doctoral education: research activity, student support and outcomes, and diversity.

To obtain the ranking

ranges, NRC obtained data about 20 characteristics of graduate programs, such as median time to degree and percent of faculty with grants, on the basis of responses to a survey it sent to universities during the 2005–06 academic year. Faculty played an important role in the assessment because the ranking ranges are based on how much "weight" faculty attached to individual program characteristics. The committee chose this method because faculty in the sciences and humanities tend to prioritize different program characteristics.

NRC developed two sets of weights, which became the basis for the S- and R-ranking ranges. In a Sept. 27 conference call with reporters, Jeremiah Ostriker, who chaired the NRC report committee, explained the difference between the weights with an analogy. "If you want to know what people eat, you can ask them what they eat or you can watch them," he said.

In the same vein, to learn what faculty value in a graduate program, one can simply ask them, or one can learn what they value by watching how they themselves rate programs. For the S-ranking ranges, NRC did the former: They asked faculty to explicitly state which of the 20 graduate program characteristics they valued most. On the basis of the responses, NRC developed weights for each characteristic, with the most valued ones receiving the highest weights.

For the R-ranking ranges, NRC did the latter: They asked faculty to rate doctoral programs, but the committee was not interested in those ratings, per se. Instead, the committee used statistics to see what qualities seemed to be associated with a high rating.