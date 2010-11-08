Dreyfus Prize Seeks Applicants

Nominations are being accepted for the 2011 Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This year’s topic is catalysis.
“Innovations in catalysis have helped to bring about advances that have resulted in great benefits to society,” says Mark Cardillo, executive director of the Dreyfus Foundation. “The production of the majority of important chemicals, most significant biological reactions, and many reactions related to our energy portfolio and the quality of the environment are effected through catalysis.”
Awarded every two years, the Dreyfus Prize recognizes an individual for exceptional original research in a selected area of chemistry that has advanced the field in a major way. The prize consists of $250,000, a citation, and a medal. The deadline for nominations is March 1, 2011. For more information, visit www.dreyfus.org/awards/prize.shtml.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter