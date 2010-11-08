Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Halogenation In The Garden

Synthetic Biology: Chemists integrate carbon-halogen bond formation into plant metabolism

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Weerawat Runguphan
This periwinkle plant was engineered to produce “hairy roots” that are removed and transferred to cell-culture medium where they continue to grow and express chlorinated natural products.
Credit: Weerawat Runguphan
This periwinkle plant was engineered to produce “hairy roots” that are removed and transferred to cell-culture medium where they continue to grow and express chlorinated natural products.

By engineering a popular garden plant to express halogenase enzymes from soil bacteria, a team of Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers has expanded the plant’s ability to biosynthesize complex natural products to include making rare halogenated analogs. The development could make it easier to produce desirable halogenated pharmaceuticals in plants rather than in engineered bacteria or by way of elaborate multistep chemical syntheses.

Weerawat Runguphan and Sarah E. O’Connor previously engineered the Madagascar periwinkle, Catharanthus roseus, to convert exogenous halogenated trypt­amines into halogenated alkaloids. Runguphan, O’Connor, and Xudong Qu now report that they have engineered the plants to make the halogenated trypt­amines themselves (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/nature09524).

The researchers overexpressed bacterial RebH or PyrH halogenase enzymes, which work with a partner reductase, RebF, to selectively chlorinate tryptophan in the 7-position or 5-position, respectively. The plant’s natural tryptophan decarboxylase enzyme takes over to convert the chlorotryptophan to chlorotryptamine, which is shuttled into the plant’s alkaloid biosynthetic pathway where it is fused with the monoterpene secologanin. This intermediate is further functionalized to yield various chlorinated alkaloids in plant cell cultures. With RebH, the process can also produce brominated analogs.

The report by O’Connor’s group “represents a crowning achievement to rationally engineer the biosynthesis of unnatural chlorinated alkaloids,” says Bradley S. Moore of Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “While this type of metabolic reengineering is now commonplace in microbial systems, it is unprecedented in more complex higher organisms.”

Earlier this year, Moore’s group collaborated with David O’Hagan’s group at Scotland’s University of St. Andrews to clone the first fluorinase gene from a soil bacterium into a marine bacterium to produce a fluorinated analog of the anticancer compound salinosporamide.

“We are in an exciting new phase in metabolite engineering,” O’Hagan says. “It is clear that the tools are developing to selectively halogenate natural products by biotechnological, rather than chemical, methods.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carbenes created in a cell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biosynthesis of eagle-killing toxin elucidated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Periwinkle gives up its cancer-busting secrets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE