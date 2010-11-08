Japanese Firms Hike Battery Materials

Mitsui Chemicals will expand capacity for Hi-Zex Million ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene, used to make lithium-ion-battery separators and high-strength fibers, at its Iwakuni-Ohtake Works, in Japan. To be completed by next September, the project will raise capacity by 50% to 7,500 metric tons per year. Separately, Asahi Kasei has begun construction in Hyuga, Japan, of new facilities for its Hipore microporous polyolefin membrane, used as a lithium-ion-battery separator. The $25 million plant is scheduled to open next summer with a capacity of 15 million m2 per year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter