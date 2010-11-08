Nominations Sought For Organic Chemistry Awards

The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry seeks nominations for its Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry (TAOC) Awards. The goal of the program is to recognize chemists at the bachelor’s and master’s degree levels for their contributions in the workplace and to encourage them to get involved in divisional activities. Winners will be invited to present their research at the 17th annual Symposium on Technical Achievements in Organic Chemistry, to be held during the 2011 fall ACS national meeting in Denver.
Submissions must include a letter describing the nominee’s contributions and a copy of the nominee’s curriculum vitae. Additional letters and supporting documents are welcome but not essential. Nominees should hold at least a bachelor’s degree or the equivalent and be working in chemistry. They should not have received a previous TAOC Award.
Nominations must be received by Jan. 28, 2011, and should be e-mailed as one PDF document to Judith Cohen, 2011 TAOC chair, at jcohen@its.jnj.com. Alternatively, the nomination package can be mailed to Judith Cohen; Attn: TAOC Nomination; Cordis Corp.; Welsh & McKean Roads; Spring House, PA 19477. For more information, visit organicdivision.org.
