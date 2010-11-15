Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Ruthenium’s Turn For Z-Selectivity

Ruthenium olefin cross-metathesis catalysts join molybdenum versions that improve selectivity for functionalized Z alkenes

by Stephen K. Ritter
November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Organometallics
Credit: Organometallics

Peili Teo and Robert H. Grubbs of California Institute of Technology are reporting the preparation of ruthenium olefin cross-metathesis catalysts that improve selectivity for making Z (cis) alkenes, which are common in natural products and thus important to synthetic organic chemistry (Organometallics, DOI: 10.1021/om1007924). In the past, nearly all ring-opening and cross-metathesis reactions catalyzed by Grubbs’s ruthenium catalysts or by molybdenum catalysts such as those prepared by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Richard R. Schrock predominantly yielded E (trans) alkenes. Schrock, Amir H. Hovedya of Boston College, and coworkers recently developed molybdenum monoalkoxide-pyrrolide catalysts that are successful in selectively making Z alkenes (C&EN, Sept. 13, page 33). Teo and Grubbs have followed suit with ruthenium N-heterocyclic carbene catalysts that contain bulky sulfonate and phosphate ligands. For example, the sulfonate catalyst shown is easy to prepare, air-stable, and has higher reactivity and Z-selectivity than other known ruthenium catalysts in cross-metathesis reactions to make functionalized olefins. “Although these systems do not meet the levels of Z-selectivity of the best molybdenum catalysts, their ease of preparation and utilization should make them useful for a number of applications,” Teo and Grubbs write.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE