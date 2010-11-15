Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Safety Board May Halt Oil Rig Probe

BP Accident: The independent panel objects to limits on its role in the investigation

by Jeff Johnson
November 15, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 46
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Restrictions on examination of the failed blowout preventer, shown here being pulled from the ocean on Sept. 4, have led to conflict between CSB and other federal agencies.
Credit: Newscom
Restrictions on examination of the failed blowout preventer, shown here being pulled from the ocean on Sept. 4, have led to conflict between CSB and other federal agencies.

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) is objecting to limitations imposed on it by federal agencies leading the investigation of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion. Last week, the board threatened to sue to gain greater access to evidence and to overcome restrictions it will face during a closed-door forensic investigation of the oil rig’s failed blowout preventer, which is just getting under way in Louisiana.

The board’s investigation is one of a dozen examining the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion that occurred in April, killing 11 workers and creating the nation’s largest oil spill. Because of its expertise, the independent board was asked by members of Congress to investigate the accident’s cause.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Department of the Interior are overseeing the overall investigation through their Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and have selected Det Norske Veritas (DNV), a Norwegian firm, to design and conduct a forensic examination of the blowout preventer.

In letters to JIT and DNV, CSB laid out a host of concerns over its limited role in the investigation and said it wants to ensure that evidence collected by DNV is protected and readily available to CSB. The board is particularly concerned about restrictions in its role during the forensic examination set to begin Nov. 15, says Donald Holmstrom, CSB investigations supervisor.

JIT will allow only six witnesses to the forensic analysis: one each from Cameron, the manufacturer of the blowout preventer; BP, the well’s owner; Transocean, the driller; the Department of Justice; and CSB; as well as a representative for plaintiffs who are litigating over the accident. But CSB wants to rotate subject experts in and out of the examination, Holm­strom says, and this will not be allowed under an agreement CSB must sign to gain access to the examination, which involves a series of one-time destructive tests.

In a statement, JIT emphasizes that the technical team’s role is limited: They can only confer with the forensic examiner, DNV, over “decisions that must be made during the analysis that were not foreseen in the final test plan,” which was also developed by DNV, a past adviser to BP. JIT officials add that the six parties must reach “consensus” before any modification of the DNV test plan can occur during the examination.

Despite back-and-forth negotiations, no resolution had been reached as C&EN went to press. JIT has “bent over backwards” to reach an agreement, according to its spokesperson. CSB disagrees, and Holmstrom notes that the statute creating CSB states that other federal agencies cannot restrict the board’s investigation. CSB has threatened to go to federal court to block the investigation and has suggested the appointment of a special master to oversee the forensic examination and evidence collection.

“This is not a turf battle,” Holmstrom stresses, “but we are an independent agency, and we want the authority to conduct our investigation.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
More Data Released On Oil Rig Calamity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CSB Hits The Waves
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Safety Board Has Offshore Authority

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE