Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

NCW Poster Contest Winners

by Linda Wang
December 13, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 50
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

COVER STORY

NCW Poster Contest Winners

The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the ACS Department of Volunteer Support have announced the winners of the 2010 National Chemistry Week Poster Contest. First-place winners in each grade category receive $100. Second-place winners receive $50.

• K–2nd GRADE

1st Place: Mia Lubak, Erie Section

2nd Place: Homer D. Bazan, South Texas Section

1st Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Mia Lubak, Erie Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Mia Lubak, Erie Section
2nd Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Homer D. Bazan, South Texas Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Homer D. Bazan, South Texas Section

• 3rd–5th GRADE

1st Place: Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section

2nd Place: Sahej Bindra, Cleveland Section

1st Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section
2nd Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Sahej Bindra, Cleveland Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Sahej Bindra, Cleveland Section

• 6th–8th GRADE

1st Place: Delanna Poiencot, Baton Rouge Section

2nd Place: Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section

1st Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Delanna Poiencot, Baton Rouge Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Delanna Poiencot, Baton Rouge Section
2nd Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section

• 9th–12th GRADE

1st Place: Lisa Patterson, Cincinnati Section

2nd Place: Stephanie Schopowal, Hampton Roads Section

1st Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Lisa Patterson, Cincinnati Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Lisa Patterson, Cincinnati Section
2nd Place:
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clinton Harris
Stephanie Schopowal, Hampton Roads Section
Credit: Clinton Harris
Stephanie Schopowal, Hampton Roads Section

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2022 Outreach Volunteers of the Year
ACS Orlando Section confers annual awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS honors its 2019 volunteers of the year

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE