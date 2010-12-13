NCW Poster Contest Winners

The ACS Committee on Community Activities and the ACS Department of Volunteer Support have announced the winners of the 2010 National Chemistry Week Poster Contest. First-place winners in each grade category receive $100. Second-place winners receive $50.
1st Place: Mia Lubak, Erie Section
2nd Place: Homer D. Bazan, South Texas Section
1st Place: Sunay Dubey, North Jersey Section
2nd Place: Sahej Bindra, Cleveland Section
1st Place: Delanna Poiencot, Baton Rouge Section
2nd Place: Jeffrey Pelayo, Puget Sound Section
1st Place: Lisa Patterson, Cincinnati Section
2nd Place: Stephanie Schopowal, Hampton Roads Section
