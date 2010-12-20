Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

December 20, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 51
BASF has completed its purchase of Cognis in a deal valued at about $4.1 billion. The company says it will develop integration plans by the end of the first quarter of 2011 and complete them by year’s end.

Lenzing will invest about $375 million to expand cellulosic fiber output. The firm will build a Tencel fiber plant in Len­zing, Austria; expand Tencel output in Mobile, Ala.; and expand rayon plants in Indonesia and China. The projects will help boost the firm’s current fiber output of nearly 700,000 metric tons per year by 25%.

Lucite International plans to restart its idled methyl methacrylate plant in Beaumont, Texas, early next year. The company says it will increase the plant’s output gradually as it completes improvement projects.

Arsenal Capital Partners has acquired Para-Chem Southern, a Simpsonville, S.C.-based maker of adhesives, polymers, and surfactants. Arsenal plans to merge Para-Chem with Royal Adhesives & Sealants, which it acquired late last month.

Amvac Chemical, an American Vanguard subsidiary, has acquired Mocap and Nemacur, two Bayer CropScience insecticide lines. The products control nematodes in high-value fruit and vegetable crops, can replace other soil fumigants, and fight insecticide resistance in soil insects.

Vertellus Specialties has gained full ownership of Nantong Reilly Chemical, in Nantong, China, after buying out its partner Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical. Nantong Reilly produces pyridine and picoline.

Bayer HealthCare will spend about $46 million to build a plant in Wuppertal, Germany, that will make biologic drugs for clinical trials. The new facility will go into operation in late 2012, Bayer says.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has extended its alliance with Mundipharma International to develop and commercialize IPI-926, an anticancer compound, as well as other drug candidates. Mundi­pharma has expanded the $85 million in research funding for 2011 to include $110 million for 2012.

Evotec will provide MedImmune with exclusive access to a portfolio of research programs under way at its Develogen subsidiary in the area of metabolic disease. MedImmune, the biologics unit of AstraZeneca, will pay Evotec $7 million and as much as $340 million in other payments.

